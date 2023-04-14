Croatia’s industrial producer prices rise 25 months in row

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

Croatia's industrial producer prices increased by 9.3% in March compared with the same month in 2022, continuing their annual rise for 25 straight months, according to the Croatian state statistics bureau (DZS).

Industrial producer prices have been steadily on the rise since March 2021.

In March 2023, industrial producer prices were up 0.3% from the previous month.

On the external market, industrial producer prices declined by 0.2% compared with February 2023 and rose by 3.4% compared with March 2022.

On the domestic market, prices were 0.6% higher than in February 2023 and 14% higher than in March 2022.