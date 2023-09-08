Croatia’s industrial producer prices up for 29 straight months

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

Croatia's industrial producer prices in August 2023 increased by 0.7% from the previous month and by 2.6% from August last year, continuing their rise for the 29th consecutive month, according to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

On an annual basis, industrial producer prices have been rising continually since March 2021. In June 2022 they rose by as much as 24%, their highest growth rate since 2011 when the DZS started to track these data.

The annual growth rate of industrial producer prices has been slowing down since July 2022, reaching 14.0% in January 2023, 12.7% in February, 9.3% in March, 6.5% in April, 2.5% in May, 2.2% in June and 1.9% in July.

A comparison of producer prices for total industry, excluding energy, shows that in August 2023 they remained stable compared to July 2023, while increasing by 2.5% compared to August 2022.

In August 2023, industrial producer prices on the foreign market were 0.7% higher than in July 2023 and 0.5% higher than in August 2022. On the domestic market, they increased by 0.8% month on month and by 4% year on year.

Broken down by main industrial groupings, compared with August 2022, industrial producer prices on the domestic market rose by 6.8% for non-durable consumer goods, by 4.7% for energy, by 4.4% for durable consumer goods, by 0.6% for intermediate goods and by 0.5% for capital goods.

Compared with July 2023, industrial producer prices on the domestic market rose by 2.2% for energy, by 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods and by 0.2% for capital goods, while they fell by 0.6% for durable consumer goods and by 0.2% for intermediate goods.