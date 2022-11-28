Croatia’s industrial sales up nearly 25% in September

Podijeli :

Source: Mitchell Luo on Unsplash/ilustracija

Croatia's industrial sales in September 2022 increased by 24.7% compared with September 2021 and by 0.8% compared with August 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

Compared with September 2021, industrial sales increased by 23.0% on the domestic market and by 27.2% on the foreign market.

Broken down by main industrial groupings, sales of energy rose by 96.1%, sales of intermediate goods by 21.1%, sales of non-durable consumer goods by 20.4%, sales of capital goods by 12.3%, and sales of durable consumer goods by 9.9%.

Year on year, industrial sales had been on the rise throughout 2021, with the exception of February when they declined by 7.7%. The lowest increase of 1.7% was recorded in January, while two-digit increases have been observed since March, the largest, of 40.6%, being reported in April.

This year, compared with the same month last year, industrial sales were up by 27.8% in June, by 28.7% in July and by 25.2% in August.

Compared with August 2022, industrial sales fell by 0.6% on the domestic market and rose by 3.4% on the foreign market.

Month on month, sales of intermediate goods increased by 8.9%, sales of durable consumer goods by 8.0%, sales of non-durable consumer goods by 3.8% and sales of energy by 1.8%, while sales of capital goods fell by 3.0%.