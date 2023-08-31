Croatia’s inflation in August up 7.8 percent on the year

Podijeli :

Willfried Wende/Pixabay

Consumer prices in Croatia in August 2023 were 7.8% higher than in August 2022, indicating that annual inflation was up for the first time in eight months, according to preliminary estimates released by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) on Thursday.

The prices of goods and services for personal consumption, measured by the consumer price index, in August compared to the same month last year were on average 7.8% higher, while on a monthly basis they increased by 0.6%, according to the statistical office’s report.

On an annual level, this is a higher inflation rate than in July, when it was 7.3%, and it is the first increase in inflation after eight months of decline.

Inflation has been gradually easing since November last year, when it reached a record 13.5%.

According to the main components of the index, the prices of food, beverages and tobacco increased in August on the annual level by an average of 10.1%, services by 7.8%, industrial non-food products by 7.4%, and energy by 4.3%.

On a monthly basis, on the other hand, the prices of energy increased by 2.7%, services by 0.7%, and food, beverages and tobacco by 0.2%.

On the other hand, the prices of industrial non-food products fell by 0.5%.

The final data of the consumer price index in August this year, according to the ECOICOP classification, will be published on September 15.