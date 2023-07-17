Croatia’s inflation in June down for seven straight months

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

Consumer prices in Croatia in June 2023 were 7.6% higher than in June 2022, indicating that annual inflation was down for seven straight months after hitting a record high of 13% in November 2022, according to data from the Croatian state statistics bureau (DZS), released on Monday.

The inflation rate of 7.6% was the lowest since March 2022, when it stood at 7.3%.

In June 2023 compared with June 2022, the prices of restaurant and hotel services rose the most (+15.7%), followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages (+14.7%), miscellaneous goods and services (+10.6%), furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (+9.7%), clothing and footwear (+8.1%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+7.7%), recreation and culture (+7.0%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+6.9%) and health (+6.9%). On the other hand, the prices of transport fell by 5.3%.

Compared with May 2023, the prices of restaurant and hotel services and prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most, by 4.0% and 2.0% respectively. At the same time, the prices of clothing and footwear decreased by 2.0%.

The prices of goods and services for personal consumption, measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, increased by 8.3% in June 2023 compared with June 2022 and by 1.6% compared with May 2023, the DZS said.