Croatia’s inflation in March at 4.1% rate

N1

The Croatian inflation rate, as measured by the consumer price index, was 4.1% in March this year compared to March 2023, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) announced on Wednesday.

The DZS published its first estimate of the consumer price index, according to which the inflation rate in March 2024 was 4.1% compared to March 2023, while it increased by 0.9% compared to February 2024.

According to the main components of the index, the estimated annual inflation rate for services reached 6.6%, while the inflation rate for the food, beverages and tobacco group was 4.7%, for industrial non-food excluding energy 2.5% and for energy 1.4%, the DZS reported.

Compared to February 2024, prices for industrial non-food excluding energy rose by 2.4%, for services by 0.4%, while the estimated monthly inflation rate for the “food, beverages and tobacco” component fell by 0.3% and for energy by 0.2%.

The final data on inflation according to the European classification of individual consumption expenditure by purpose is expected on 16 April.