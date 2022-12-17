Croatia’s PM extends best wishes to Jews for Hanukkah

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Jewish faithful for Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, underscoring that the celebration of Hanukkah speaks about the light that banishes the darkness.

“On behalf of the government and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Jewish believers on the occasion of Hanukkah, the feast of light and dedication. I wish you to spend the Festival of Lights with your families and friends. Happy Hanukkah, Chag Sameach,” PM Plenković said in his message released by the government’s press relations office.

Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the biggest Jewish festivals, observed on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. It commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.