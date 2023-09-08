Croatia’s population in mid-2022 dropped by over 23,000 on the year

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

According to a mid-2022 population estimate, Croatia had 3,855,641 inhabitants, of whom 1,860,511 were men and 1,995,130 women, and as compared to the 2021 estimate, the population decreased by 23,340 persons or 0.6%, the national statistical office said on Friday.

An increase in population was recorded in Zagreb County, where, as compared to the previous year estimate, a relative increase of 0.47% was recorded, in Istria County (0.33%), and in Zadar County (0.10%).

A decrease in population was recorded in all other counties, and the highest relative decrease was recorded in Pozega-Slavonia County (2.09%), Slavonski Brod-Posavina County (1.95%), Virovitica-Podravina County (1.92%) and Vukovar-Srijem County (1.85%).

The share of women in the total population was 51.7%, and the share of men 48.3%. Such a ratio was recorded in most counties. The lowest share of the female population was recorded in Lika-Senj County (50.5%), while the largest share was recorded in the City of Zagreb (53.1%).

Ageing continues

In 2022, population ageing continued. The average age was 44.3 years (42.6 for men, 46 for women), placing Croatia among the oldest nations in Europe.

The share of youth (0–19 years of age) in the total population was 19.2%. At county level, the lowest share of youth was in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County (16.7%) and the highest in Medjimurje County (21.5%).

The largest number of persons aged 65 and over was recorded in Sibenik-Knin County (27.6%) and Lika-Senj County (26.1%), while the smallest number was recorded in the City of Zagreb (20.7%) and Medjimurje County (20.8%).

Also, 52.2% of the population lived in only five counties, most of them in the City of Zagreb (767,445 or 19.9%) and Split-Dalmatia County (423,400 or 11.0%), while the least populated counties were Lika-Senj County (42,578 or 1.1%) and Pozega-Slavonia County (63,037 or 1.6%).