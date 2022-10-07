Croatia’s trade deficit explodes by 82 pct to reach €11.5bn in Jan-Aug 2022

Share:







Source: Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Over the first eight months of 2022 the value of Croatia's commodity exports totaled €15.8 billion, or 34.4 percent up year-on-year, while imports went up by 51.5 percent to €27.3 billion, state news agency Hina said, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

Thus, the country’s foreign trade deficit was €11.5 billion, or a whopping 82 percent or €5.2 billion up year-on-year. Coverage of imports by exports was 57.9 percent, compared to 65.3 percent in January-August 2021.

In the first eight months of 2022, Croatia’s exports to other EU countries increased 38.5 percent to €11.1 billion, and imports went up 38.5 percent to €19.2 billion. Exports to non-EU countries increased by 25.6 percent to €4.7 billion and imports from those countries jumped by 95 percent to €8.1 billion.

Hina did not offer any explanation for these changes.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)