Croatia’s unemployment falls year-on-year in July, rises month-on-month

At the end of July this year, 87,798 unemployed people were registered with the Croatian Employment Services (HZZ), which is 15% or 15,976 fewer than in July last year, HZZ reported on Monday.

However, the number of unemployed rose by 3.5 or 2,957 people in July compared to June.

This broke a five-month month-on-month decline in unemployment.

Every fifth unemployed person receives unemployment benefit

According to the daily data, there are currently 87,701 unemployed people and 15,513 advertised jobs in Croatia.

In July, there were 15,508 newly registered unemployed people, 1.3% fewer than in July last year.

According to the HZZ, 19,159 unemployed people received unemployment benefits, and the unemployed accounted for 21.8% of all unemployed people at the end of July this year.

The number of recipients of unemployment benefits fell by 6.3% or 1,295 recipients compared to July 2023.