Croatia’s volume of retail trade drops 5.1 pct year-on-year in October 2022

Source: Shutterstock

In October 2022 Croatia's volume of retail trade posted a 5.1-percent drop year-on-year, among the largest in the EU, the state news platform Hina reported on Monday, citing a Eurostat report.

In October 2022 the volume of retail trade dropped by 2.4 percent in the EU and by 2.7 percent in the euro zone year-on-year.

For food, drinks and tobacco sales dropped by 3.6 percent in the EU and by 3.9 percent in the euro zone, and it decreased by 2.6 percent in both areas for non-food products. The retail trade volume for automotive fuels increased by 3.3 percent in the EU and by 2.5 percent in the euro zone.

The largest year-on-year drops in total retail trade volume were registered in Denmark (-9.5 percent), Sweden (-6.4 percent) and Belgium (-5.7 percent). The highest increases were recorded in Slovenia (+8.5 percent), Malta (+7.2 percent) and Latvia (+5.7 percent).

In Croatia, retail trade in October dropped by 5.1 percent year-on-year, after a 2.3 percent decrease in September.