Croats deposit 3.7bn kuna in cash at banks in November, ahead of euro adoption

Source: Shutterstock / Ilustracija

During November, Croatians brought an additional 3.7 billion kuna in cash to banks, in the run-up to the euro changeover, the Jutarnji List daily reported on Monday.

Ahead of switching to the euro on 1 January, amounts of kuna cash deposited to banks are rising, as this is the smoothest way of the changeover of the kuna to the euro, the daily newspaper noted.

The daily explained that, while the cash deposits and foreign currency deposits are increasing, the cash flow in circulation is being reduced, as it was the case in other peer countries that already introduced the euro before their changeover to that currency.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)