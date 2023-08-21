Croats prefer Mediterranean destinations, Greece top choice for school trips

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

The demand by Croatian tourists for Mediterranean destinations has risen 30% this year from 2022, and Egypt, Turkey and Greece are currently the most sought-after destinations in that part of the globe, the Association of Croatian Travel Agencies (UHPA) president, Tomislav Fain has told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

Greece is also the top destination for secondary school-leavers’ trips, Fain said following media inquiries about how the recent violent football fan clashes between AEK and Dinamo supporters could affect the Greeks’ attitude towards Croatians and whether there were cancellations of excursions of school leavers to Greece.

Fain explains that the demand by Croatians for travelling to Mediterranean destinations is on the rise by 30% year on year.

Of Mediterranean countries, Egypt, Turkey and Greece are now the most favourable destinations, Malta and Cyprus fare also well, and the demand for Spain and France is at a similar level as in 2022, according to Fain.

Greece, Czechia and Spain top 3 destinations for school trips

When it comes to school trips abroad, Greece, Czech Republic and Spain make top three, Fain told Hina.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Spain was the most-sought-after destination for school trips. However, price hikes in all segments in that country (transport and accommodation prices, tickets) has made it less attractive, while Greece has surpassed it due to lower prices, he said.

Travel agencies have not reported any incidents or problems due to the recent fan clashes in Athens, he added.

Apart from a rise in Croatians’ interest in travelling to Greece, Greeks are also showing more and more interest in visiting Croatian destinations.

The eVisitor data show that so far this year, the number of Greek guests has increased 18% in Croatia than in the corresponding period of 2022. Thus, 25,000 Greek travellers visited Croatia from the start of this year to the mid-August. They generated 58,000 overnight stays (+11%).

In the whole of 2022, 37,400 Greek nationals visited Croatia and made 89,500 overnight stays, that is 2,000 more visitors and 7,000 more overnight stays than in the pre-pandemic 2019.