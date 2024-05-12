Milanovic: Bosnia and Herzegovina must survive as a state

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Bosnia and Herzegovina must survive as a state, but its future should be decided by all three of its constituent peoples because whenever solutions came from outside it was not good, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said during a visit to Brčko, northeastern Bosnia on Saturday.

“You defended Bosnia and Herzegovina and your home. You defended it with all those who were ready and brave enough to defend it, with Bosniaks and presumably with some Serbs, who today live together in this city and try to build a new and better life,” Milanovic said at a ceremony marking the 32nd anniversary of the formation of the 108th Croatian Defence Council (HVO) Brigade.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina must survive as a state and must, first of all, be satisfied with itself and be self-sufficient. Whether this goal will be achieved through membership of this or that international association or federation, such as the European Union, will be decided by the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Milanovic said during a visit to the Croatian Cultural Society Napredak.

He pointed out that these solutions cannot come from outside because “whenever they came from Budapest, Vienna, Belgrade or Brussels it was not good.”

“Croats, Bosniaks and Serbs must come to an agreement and find a common solution,” the Croatian president said, describing the 1992-1994 war between Bosniaks and Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina as one of the biggest disasters and a disaster for Croatian national interests.

He said that today, regardless of threats coming from some hotheads, there is no threat of war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He, however, noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina is lagging behind in development.

“Croatia is better in financial terms than it was ten years ago, but it could have been even better off. Croatia is moving forward regardless of certain disagreements. Bosnia and Herzegovina can do the same,” Milanović said.

He was presented with a Golden Plaque from the HVO Association of Homeland War Volunteers and Veterans of Brcko District.

Golden plaques were also awarded to Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Minister of Veterans’ Affairs Tomo Medved. The plaques were accepted by their envoys.