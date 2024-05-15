Varteks workers end strike

Podijeli :

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PIXSELL

The Independent Labour Union at the Varteks textile factory announced on Wednesday that it had decided to end its strike on Tuesday. The workers resumed work on Wednesday after receiving guarantees that they would be paid their outstanding wages from the Workers' Claims Insurance Agency fund.

The appointment of the new Management Board and the agreement with management and shareholders on the company’s future operations had a positive impact on the union’s decision, the union said.

The workers went on strike on 6 May, demanding the unpaid part of their wages for February and full wages for March. They said they would continue the strike until their demands were met and pointed out that board member Jelena Bosnjak no longer enjoyed their trust.