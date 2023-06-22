Croats urged to protect themselves from sunlight and sweltering heat

Podijeli :

At the start of this summer season, Croatia's ministry of health has called on the citizens to protect their skin from sunlight and to behave responsibly during the summer heat.

Statistical data show that over a third of the population do not protect themselves against UV radiation during the exposure to the sun.

The ministry recalls that in terms of the skin cancer incidence, Croatia ranks 17th in the European Union, while in terms of the skin death rates, it ranks fourth.

Minister Vili Beros also reminds in the message issued at the start of this summer season that the irresponsible exposure to sunlight and extreme temperatures could heighten the risks of cardiac arrhythmia and arrest as well as sunburns and allergies and other heat-related diseases.

The minister also underscores that over €30 million is spent on treatment of melanoma patients, while this sum could be even better used if it is spent on prevention.