Daily: Croatia records as many tourists as in 2019

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The eVisitor information system for guest check-in and check-out showed slightly more than 16 million tourists having visited Croatia since the beginning of the year, making 87.7 million overnight stays, Vecernji List daily reported on Friday.

The figures for the past eight months are better than last year, with a 7% increase in arrivals and a 2% increase in overnight stays. Compared to the best year ever for Croatian tourism, 2019, the results are the same. The data is not complete yet, the exact figures will be released in a few days, as well as how August itself went.

Most of the ten most important source markets have contributed more tourists this year than last year, and some have recorded better results that in 2019. The best European travelers and Croatia’s traditionally most numerous guests are Germans, who practically dictate the success of the season in the entire Mediterranean, and with slightly more than 2.6 million arrivals and 18.5 million overnight stays, they have retained the leading position in Croatia in 2023.

Admittedly, there have been two percent fewer German visitors this year so far, compared to the year before, and they have generated four percent less overnights.

“In September, there will be more German guests here than in July,” tourism professionals estimated back in the spring.