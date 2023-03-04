Daily: Croatia’s new Demographic Strategy in final stage

Podijeli :

Damir Spehar/PIXSELL

The latest demographic strategy of the Republic of Croatia, a document that could soon be in the public debate, is in its final phase, the Jutarnji List saily wrote on Saturday.

Currently, the procedure of preliminary evaluation of the document is being carried out, followed by final coordination with a task force and a coordinating body and referral to the e-consultation procedure.

One of the goals of the Strategy is to improve family policy and create conditions for a better quality of family life. The strategy is focused on key goals that aim to enable positive demographic trends and covers a wide area of ​​intervention that requires interdepartmental cooperation of all state administration bodies, and local and county self-government.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who has started pre-election activities, announced last month that he will deal with three topics of the future. The first will be energy and climate change, the second is digital transformation, and the third is “the most important topic for the survival of the Croatian people – demographic revitalisation.”

This will be the sixth demographic policy document, and all previous documents have in common the fact that not a single one has been implemented, Jutarnji List wrote.