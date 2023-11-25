Daily: First prototype of Rimac electric robotaxi next year

Podijeli :

DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP, Ilustracija

The first prototypes of Rimac's electric robotaxis will begin assembling in the first quarter of 2024, 60 vehicles will be completed in the first quarter of 2025, and the whole commercial project with hundreds of robotaxis on Zagreb streets will be completed in the first quarter of 2026, per Jutarnji List.

The daily reported on Saturday that this is information from a report on the implementation of the National Reform Plan for the period from May to October this year which the government adopted at Thursday’s session.

The robotaxi project received nearly €180 million from the EU under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and has caused public controversy after the deadline for completing the prototypes was pushed back one year.

The government report says that P3M, the startup for robotaxi development founded by Mate Rimac, Adrian Mudri and Marko Pejkovic, completed the specification and plan for the delivery of the first whole prototype of the driverless vehicle.