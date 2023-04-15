Daily: Orbán allows Croatia to use its airspace to transfer arms to Ukraine

Podijeli :

In the US intelligence documents that were leaked to the public, to secretly allow the allies to use its airspace to transfer weapons intended for the Ukrainian army, despite its promises that it would ban such transfers, the Jutarnji List wrote on Saturday.

The Politico portal came into possession of 50 pages of documents which, among other things, analyse Hungary’s role in the Ukrainian war and indirectly mention Croatia.

Politico claims the documents also reveal that a secret agreement may have been made with Hungary to secretly allow the allies to use its airspace to transfer weapons intended for the Ukrainian army.

Politico thus claims that the documents, without specifying when they were drawn up, mention a plan for Ukrainian pilots to fly from Croatia to Ukraine through Hungarian airspace with helicopters donated by Croatia to Ukraine. The text states that it is only a plan, but it is not revealed whether it was implemented. Namely, so far there is no official confirmation that any helicopter has left for Ukraine, and our unofficial information from a few weeks ago indicates that the transport of helicopters has begun and that the first three have left Croatia.

The information that the Hungarian authorities are secretly negotiating with NATO on opening its airspace for the transfer of weapons to the Ukrainian army is a hard blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Namely, Orbán has always publicly rejected any possibility that Hungarian territory, which includes airspace, is used to transport weapons to the Ukrainian army.

This is exactly why a convoy of 12 trucks with Croatian cannons and ammunition destined for Ukraine was filmed at the Macelj border crossing in August of last year, because they had to travel to Ukraine via Austria and Slovakia, instead of via Hungary.

In the meantime, it seems that a secret agreement was reached with Orbán on the use of Hungarian territory. This information came to the public at the moment when the fierce US diplomatic offensive against Orbán began, which also includes sanctions against Hungary, whose prime minister still refuses to agree to Sweden’s entry into NATO and still has close relations with Vladimir Putin.

Publishing this information aims at exposing Orbán as a duplicitous person who publicly says one thing, but in reality, does something completely different. Therefore, many political commentators publicly estimate that the US deliberately released these documents to the public in order for Washington to deal with allies with which it does not have good relations. And Hungary is certainly one of them; Jutarnji List wrote