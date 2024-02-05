Daily: Supreme Court is requesting documentation on Turudic

Podijeli :

The Supreme Court is closely monitoring the revelations of Jutarnji List, namely the messages that Turudic exchanged with former State Secretary Josipa Rimac, which suggest that what he told the parliamentary Justice Committee is not true, the daily said on Monday.

“In addition, the Supreme Court does not want to enter the political ring and conflicts that have opened up between the government and the opposition following Turudic’s nomination for the post of state attorney general,” a source said on condition of anonymity, adding that work on the Turudic case will begin today.

This means that the President of the Supreme Court, Radovan Dobronic, will request all the information that has caught public attention in recent days, which seriously compromises Turudic, as well as the minutes and recordings of his statements, especially those he gave before the parliamentary Committee on Justice, in order to establish the truth of his claims.

After all this is obtained, it will be necessary to check whether the statute of limitations has expired, and then whether all these compromising elements can be brought under the legal formulations with which disciplinary proceedings can be initiated before the State Judicial Council.

After the publication of messages showing that the relationship between the then president of the Zagreb County Court and the former high-ranking official of the HDZ was dramatically different from what Turudic had previously described, the leaders of the opposition parties asked the government to withdraw the proposal to appoint judge Turudic as the new state attorney general, or at least postpone the vote on Turudic’s appointment in the Parliament, which is scheduled for Wednesday.