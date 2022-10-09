Day of Jewish Culture in Split

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Spencer Davis

The Jewish community in Split is holding an open day on Sunday as part of the European Day of Jewish Culture.

The event opened at the synagogue with a concert by violinist Evgenia Epshtein performing the works of Povolotsky, Auerbach and Biber.

After the concert, visitors will have a chance to learn more about the Sukkot festival and see an exhibition of pre-war caricatures of chess players by Miroslav Reiner from Karlovac at the Jewish Community Hall.

The event will end with the screening of a film produced by the HRT public broadcaster about choirmaster David Meisel from Karlovac, killed in the Jadovno concentration camp in 1941.