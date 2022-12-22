Defence Minister and Chief-of-staff wish happy holidays to soldiers in missions

Podijeli :

Source: MORH / T. Brandt

Defence Minister Mario Banozic and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Admiral Robert Hranj sent Christmas and New Year's greetings to Croatian troops in international peace missions and thanked them for everything they are doing to protect and preserve Croatian interests.

Banozic and Hranj spoke via video conference from the Command Operations Centre with the commanders of contingents in peace support missions and operations.

“Thank you for everything you are doing for the Croatian Army and the Croatian state, for everything you are doing to preserve Croatian interests, for incorporating your knowledge, energy and abilities into the credibility of the Croatian state’s response in these challenging times,” Minister Banozic said.

Admiral Hranj said that every mission and operation has its own specific challenges, risks and dangers.

“Your obligation is to perform the tasks in a quality, motivated and professional manner. The physical safety of every member of the Croatian Army is also a priority. You, as contingent commanders, have a great responsibility, and your responsibility is to our people,” he added.