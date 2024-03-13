Defence Minister Anusic says a deal was forged at the meeting to appoint the SOA director

Podijeli :

Ivan Hrstić/N1

Defence Minister Ivan Anusic on Wednesday commented on the meeting at the President's Office on the appointment of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA) and stated that an agreement had been reached with President Zoran Milanovic on the reappointment of Daniel Markic.

Anusic said that six people were present at the said meeting and that two of his advisors who were present at that meeting were able to confirm that the agreement was reached with the President on the appointment of Daniel Markic as the director of the SOA for another term.

“This is the last time I will comment on this matter and I will not answer any further questions about the meeting in the President’s office. This meeting was attended by six people, including two of my advisers, who can confirm my statement. As for Orsat Miljenic’s statements, I know who I spoke to, I spoke to the Head of State and I know what I agreed on, what I communicated, and if it has to be confirmed a hundred times, then it becomes superfluous,” Anusic told the press.

He says the lesson from this meeting is that he will not speak again without the communication being documented.

Anusic advised journalists to direct enquiries through the head of the SOA to the Veterans’ Affairs Minister, Tomo Medved, under whose jurisdiction the matter falls.

The latest dispute between the Office of the President and the government erupted when Milanovic suggested to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic that Markic be appointed Acting Director of the SOA. However, the Prime Minister stuck to his position and suggested that Markic be appointed for a full term.

Anusic’s statement came after Miljenic, the head of the Presidential Office, said on Tuesday afternoon that no agreement had been reached at the meeting with Minister Anusic at the Presidential Office on Markic’s third term at the head of the SOA.