Defence Minister: Croatian contingent in Kosovo safe, situation is stabilising

N1, Ilustracija

The Croatian contingent in Kosovo is safe, it will not be withdrawn, and the situation is stabilising, Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic said on Tuesday, a day after Serb protesters clashed with the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR).

Dozens of KFOR troops were injured on Monday afternoon in a clash with Serb protesters in Zvecan municipality in north Kosovo. Dozens of protesters were also injured. The protesters objected to the arrival of Albanian municipal mayors after local elections boycotted by Serbs.

Banozic said the 151 members of the 39th HRVCON were safe and had contributed as a medical team.

He said “the situation is stabilising,” that “there is no talk of withdrawing” the contingent, and that as “a responsible NATO member,” Croatia had obligations that it was complying with in the best way possible.

“Everything is safe, our army is ready when it comes to the tasks ahead of them,” Banozic said.