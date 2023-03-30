Defence Minister: Croatian helicopters will soon arrive in Ukraine

Podijeli :

Morh

Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic said in Odessa on Wednesday he expected 14 Croatian transport helicopters to arrive in Ukraine soon, while his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov said the training of Ukrainian demining instructors in Croatia was being considered.

Croatia is donating 12 MI 8 MTV-1 and two MI 8 T transport helicopters to Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Banozic, who was on a day-long visit to Ukraine, Reznikov thanked him for his personal engagement in helping Ukraine.

Your people know the tragedy of Vukovar, they know what remembering those killed is, what the torture of civilians is, you know how to strengthen your defence when you have an enemy neighbour, Reznikov said.

Ukraine received the first assistance from Ukraine on 28 February, four days after the start of the invasion, he added.

The brotherly nation Croatia has helped the resistance to the Russian aggression as well as in expelling its forces from areas such as Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv, said Reznikov.

Croatia has excellent experience in demining, so the training of Ukrainian instructors in Croatia is being considered, he added.

Because of its Homeland War, the Croatian people knows what Ukraine is going through, standing by it, and this support will continue as long as necessary, said Banozic, confident of Ukraine’s victory.

He said Reznikov and President Volodymyr Zelensky have shown that brave leadership is bringing Ukraine success in battle.

Banozic gave Reznikov a replica of the Vukovar Water Tower and the case of a non-activated 120 mm shell fired during the 1991-95 war at his home town Vinkovci, while Reznikov gave him a piece of shrapnel and Ukraine’s traditional shirt.

Banoziv also gave Reznikov a scarf of the HNK Cibalia football club, while Reznikov gave him a FC Chornomorets Odessa jersey.