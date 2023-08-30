Defence Minister: EU Satellite Centre is important for European security

Podijeli :

N1 / Anka Bilić Keserović, Ilustracija

The EU Satellite Centre should be further developed to increase European security, Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic said at a meeting of the Centre's Board in Torrejon, Spain on Tuesday.

The informal ministerial meeting was chaired by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The meeting focused on the development, role and prospects of the Satellite Centre whose operation confirms the European Union’s efforts to be a credible and relevant global geopolitical actor in the present-day world in which precise and timely information is invaluable.

“The Satellite Centre provides important intelligence and analyses independently and in cooperation with other international organisations, which helps strengthen European security. We should support the further development of the Centre because of its direct contribution to the security of our citizens,” Banozic said, according to a press release from the Croatian Defence Ministry.

He said that the development of the Satellite Centre is yet another indicator of the Union’s successful adjustment to present-day challenges and the global situation, adding that the Centre is an irreplaceable tool in operational planning.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of the Space Centre in the context of assistance to Ukraine in fighting against the Russian aggression.