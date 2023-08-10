Detained Croat and Greek football fans to be questioned in Athens on Friday

Podijeli :

Yiannis Panagopoulos/EUROKINISSI/PIXSELL

On Friday, three magistrates will start questioning 104 football fans who were arrested after a deadly brawl outside the AEK stadium in Athens on Monday evening, when a 29-year-old AEK supporter was stabbed to death.

“Those charged in connection with the bloody clashes between rival football team supporters in Nea Philadelphia, which left one 29-year-old man dead, are to begin appearing before the three examining magistrates handling the case on Friday,” reported the Greek ANA-MPA news agency.

The interrogation is expected to be over on Sunday, “with the 104 arrested and charged to testify in groups of 10-12 before each magistrate a day.”

The charges against them include four counts of felony assault and seven counts of misdemeanour.

The news agency also says that “one of the magistrates has also ordered that genetic material be taken from each of the accused in order to identify the person responsible for the murder of 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris.”

According to other media outlets in Greece, one of Panathinaikos supporters, who together with Dinamo Zagreb’s fans, were involved in the violence outside the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, is also among the suspects in the murder of Michalis Katsouris.

The violence broke out in Athens ahead of the UEFA Champions League third-qualifying-round match between hosts AEK Athens and the Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, which was to have been played at AEK’s stadium.

Despite a UEFA ban on the movement of fans, 100 to 120 Dinamo supporters, supported by some Panathinaikos fans, appeared late on Monday night in the vicinity of the AEK stadium, where AEK supporters had gathered, the Greek police said.

Clashes broke out more than an hour after the away team completed training and left the venue, with the rival fans throwing flares, improvised explosive devices and stones at each other.