Dinamo Zagreb fail to make it to UEFA Champions League playoffs

Dinamo Zagreb on Saturday failed to make it to the UEFA Champions League playoff stage in the second match of the league's third qualifying round against AEK Athens, leading 2-0 until stoppage time, when AEK equalised.

AEK on Tuesday face the Belgian Royal Antwerp for a spot in the group stages of the elite competition.

In the first match of the third qualifying round, played in Zagreb on 15 August, AEK beat Dinamo 2-1.

On Thursday Dinamo play against AC Sparta Prague in the first qualifying round match for one of Europa League groups.

