DIP: 4,700 blue voting certificates issued by early afternoon

Luka Stanzl/Pixsell

The State Electoral Commission (DIP) announced on Wednesday that a total of 4,700 blue voting certificates have been issued by early afternoon to voters without a valid identity card, enabling them to exercise their right to vote in the parliamentary election.

This figure is not final and will certainly increase by 7 pm, when the polling stations close, the DIP added.

The DIP said it had received enquiries from voters who were not on the electoral roll despite having a valid identity card. These voters had apparently failed to collect their new identity cards after being notified by the Ministry of the Interior.

“In order to exercise their right, these voters must also receive the so-called blue voting certificate,” said the DIP.