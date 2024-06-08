DIP says election silence generally complied with

Podijeli :

The election silence ahead of Sunday's vote for the European Parliament, in force since midnight on Friday, is generally being complied with, the State Election Commission (DIP) said, noting that it received an unusually small number of reports about election silence breaches by noon on Saturday.

We have not even been receiving the usual reports from citizens complaining about receiving unwanted text messages and e-mails, DIP member and spokesman Slaven Hojski said.

DIP has received several reports concerning posts on private accounts on social networks and has noticed itself that some web portals have posted articles about individual candidates running in the elections in violation of the election silence.

The two-day campaign silence ahead of Sunday’s elections for the European Parliament began in Croatia at midnight on Friday.

Non-compliance is punishable with fines ranging from €398 for a natural person to as much as €66,361 for a legal person, for example a political party.