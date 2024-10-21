Director of KBC Rebro Ante Corusic fell and died in hospital

Podijeli :

n1

The director of the KBC Zagreb hospital, Ante Corusic, has tragically died in the KBC Zagreb hospital, N1 has learnt.

The director of KBC Zagreb, Ante Corusic, has died after a fall in hospital, reports the daily Jutarnji list.

Zagreb police confirmed to N1 that they have received a report of an incident in the KBC Rebro area in which one person died. All other circumstances are still under investigation, Zagreb police said.

More details will follow.