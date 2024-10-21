Director of KBC Rebro Ante Corusic fell and died in hospital

The director of the KBC Zagreb hospital, Ante Corusic, has tragically died in the KBC Zagreb hospital, N1 has learnt.
The director of KBC Zagreb, Ante Corusic, has died after a fall in hospital, reports the daily Jutarnji list.
Zagreb police confirmed to N1 that they have received a report of an incident in the KBC Rebro area in which one person died. All other circumstances are still under investigation, Zagreb police said.
More details will follow.
