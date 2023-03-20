Djukanovic, Milatovic to face off in Montenegro presidential election

Podijeli :

AFP

Montenegro’s incumbent President Milo Djukanovic will face off with Jakov Milatovic in the run-off to the country’s presidential elections on April 2 following Sunday’s first-round vote.

Djukanovic, leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) won 35.2 percent of the votes cast against Milatovic of Europe Now who won 29.2 percent, the Center for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) said.

CeMI said that Democratic Front candidate Andrija Mandic won 19.3 percent of the vote.

Montenegro’s State Election Commission (DIK) said on Sunday night that 63.6 percent of the electorate (344,700) cast ballots.