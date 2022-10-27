Djuro Djakovic engineering group signs another €18.4m freight wagon deal

Share:







Source: N1

The engineering company Djuro Djakovic Group announced on Thursday that their subsidiary, the Djuro Djakovic Special Vehicles company, signed a contract with a Swiss client which ordered freight wagons worth 139 million kuna (€18.4 million).

State news agency Hina, which carried the company’s press release, did not name the Swiss company which ordered these wagons. Delivery of the wagons is planned from Q2 to Q4 2023, according to the company’s announcement on the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

The so-called Shimmns-type wagons are 4-axle covered wagons intended for the transport of sheet metal coils, used primarily in the automotive industry.

This is the second contract the company has signed over the past ten days. On 20 October the company announced it had landed a deal for the production and delivery of Shimmns-type freight wagons for a client in Romania, worth 83 million kuna (€11 million). The delivery of those wagons is planned for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

In late September, Djuro Djakovic, the formerly state-owned engineering group based in Slavonski Brod was acquired by the Czech company, DD Acquisition, which paid €13.3m for a 75-percent stake in the group, with the government retaining a 25-percent share.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)