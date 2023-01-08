Dodik honours Putin with Order of Republika Srpska

Podijeli :

Source: Borislav Zdrinja/ZIPA/ATAImages/PIXSELL

As part of the unconstitutional celebration of the "Day of Republika Srpska" that will formally take place on January 9, the President of the RS entity, Milorad Dodik, honoured Russian president, Vladimir Putin, with the Order of Republika Srpska.

Dodik is expected to present Putin with the order the next time they meet.

“We are grateful to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin,” said Dodik, stating that the position of Republika Srpska has been preserved thanks to Russia,

He said that Putin has shown “particularly patriotic care and love for the RS and for developing and strengthening cooperation and economic and political relations between the RS and Russia.”

Dodik is among the few politicians who maintain good relations with Putin and continue to express support for him after the Russia invaded Ukraine.