Donna Vekic reaches the semi-finals at Wimbledon (VIDEO)

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career. She defeated New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun 5:7, 6:4, 6:1 in two hours and six minutes in the quarter-finals of this year's Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Vekic is the third Croatian female tennis player to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament, after Iva Majoli at the 1997 French Open, which Majoli won, and Mirjana Lucic, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 1999 and the Australian Open in 2017.

In the semi-finals, Vekic will face the winner of the match between Jasmine Paolini from Italy and Emma Navarro from the United States.