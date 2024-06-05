DP leader on Bartulica: Party will not tolerate any mischief

Podijeli :

N1

The leader of the Domovinski pokret (DP), Ivan Penava, said on Wednesday that their MP Stephen Nikola Bartulica must explain the problem with his asset declaration to the public. He said the DP would not tolerate "any monkey business".

“As far as the DP is concerned, everything must be transparent and clear. People must not be confused,” Penava said when asked about Bartulica after the Commission for Conflict of interest initiated proceedings in connection with Bartulica’s property purchase.

After a meeting of the parliamentary praesidium, Penava told reporters that a mistake may have been made in Bartulica’s asset declaration of assets and if this was the case, it would have to be explained to the public.

According to media reports, Bartulica bought a three-storey house with a garden on the island of Prvic for €300,000. However, his asset declaration states that he and his wife earn €3,600 a month, leaving them with only €38 a month to live on after deducting €3,562 for two loans.

“The party will emerge unscathed”

Bartulica responded on Facebook on Tuesday, explaining that he had bought the house in Prvic in January and was legally obliged to include it in his asset declaration by the end of 2024, while at the same time he had a large loan because he had a high income and a long-time friend was vouching for him. “Standard banking procedure,” Bartulica wrote.

On the other hand, Penava said that possible “monkey business” would not be tolerated.

Penava emphasised that everything must be in accordance with the law, with no omissions. However, if these are present, then disciplinary responsibility arises.

He estimated that this case will cause political damage to the party in the short term, but he believes that the party will emerge unscathed after the public presentation of the facts.

Pupovac cannot be chairman of a committee from the government quota

Regarding the proposal to appoint Milorad Pupovac (Independent Democratic Serbian Party, SDSS) as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Human and National Minority Rights, Penava reiterated to reporters that the DP maintains its position that Pupovac cannot chair a committee from the ruling party’s quota.

“We have to look for a solution in other alternatives. We firmly stand by this position and believe that it would be dishonest and misleading if Pupovac were to be appointed to the ruling coalition as a member of the SDSS,” he said.

Penava notes that the line between the ruling party and the opposition would be blurred and believes that “other solutions” should be tried He added that the issue will be discussed after the European Parliament elections.

Penava also said that they are ready to compromise, except in the areas where they have emphasised that no compromise is possible, which means that the SDSS cannot be part of the government.