DP party calls for boycott of shops

Pexels / Ilustracija

In recent days, a call has been circulating on social media, urging citizens to boycott shops on 24 January and not to make any purchases on that day. The boycott was also supported by the Domovinski pokret (DP) party.

“Domovinski pokret calls on all citizens, members and supporters to join the citizens’ initiative and boycott the high food prices that will take place on Friday 24 January.

The Minister of Economy of the DP party, Ante Susnjar, had already appealed to consumers to act responsibly earlier this month: ‘I call on citizens to act responsibly and penalise those who raise prices unjustifiably. In this way, we will regulate the market more responsibly, because that is the best mechanism for controlling prices. As long as consumption remains uncontrolled, traders will act irresponsibly and prices will continue to rise

Following this appeal, citizens launched an initiative calling for a protest against the disproportionately high food prices.

We call on all citizens to join this initiative on Friday 24 January and not to buy any products!

If only 10% of citizens take part in this boycott, retailers will suffer considerable losses. It is up to you to decide and send them a clear message,” the DP party wrote on Facebook.