Penava: I was offered to become the new minister, I declined

Ivan Penava, Mayor of Vukovar and leader of the Domovinski pokret (DP) party, commented on the appointment of the Minister of Agriculture and the investigation by the USKOK anti-corruption office into Croatian Forests, a state-owned company for the management of forests and woodlands.

“I have a meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, but we still do not have the name of the new candidate for the post of Minister of Agriculture. We are discussing the candidates and I hope that we will resolve this issue this week. As for the question of whether I am that candidate – the answer is no. I have been offered the post, but I think that is premature. We have far more qualified people who can do a better job in this area,” Penava told the news site Dnevnik.hr.

“Let USKOK do its job, but it is clear that something is not right here”

He also mentioned what topics will be discussed during his meeting with the Prime Minister. “It is clear that we will discuss the current events and see how we can emerge stronger from all this. In life, you always have to be prepared for all options and work to make the best of them.”

He was asked whether he would insist that the Ministry of Agriculture remain the responsibility of the DP party. “There’s nothing to insist on – it’s an agreement. Either there is an agreement or there isn’t. Or the agreement is changed. That has not been up for debate so far.”

He also commented on the start of the USKOK investigation into the Croatian Forests.

“As always – let USKOK do its job. But it is clear that something is not right here. It is our responsibility to do our best to ensure that Croatian companies and institutions operate legally and transparently. I see no reason to hide anything from the public, but of course we must respect the integrity and confidentiality of the investigation. Let’s wait and see what comes out of it,” he said.

The police have searched Dabro’s home

He was also asked if he was aware that USKOK was conducting an investigation and if this was the reason why he wanted to dismiss the president of the Croatian Forests board, Nediljko Dujic, and put someone from the DP party at the head of the organisation.

“I learnt from the media that USKOK is conducting an investigation, and that is why we wanted and want our person in Croatian Forests. I would leave everything else to former minister Josip Dabro, who has a better insight because he has spent over half a year assessing what needs to be improved. As a minister, he of course had access to financial and audit reports that formed the basis for his conclusions. But you will certainly have the opportunity to speak with him and gain insight into everything related to this matter,” Penava said, confirming that the police have searched Josip Dabro’s home.