Croatian Forests CEO: USKOK conducts investigation

The CEO of Croatian Forests (HS), Nediljko Dujic, confirmed that the company has reported a case to the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK), which is now conducting an investigation into suspected corruption at a lower level.

He emphasised that this has nothing to do with the allegations made by former Minister of Agriculture Josip Dabro, who described HS as a “hotbed of crime.”

“Last year, the management of Croatian Forests submitted a report on certain operations at lower levels that exceeded the powers of the management and could possibly constitute corrupt criminal offences,” Dujic told Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) on Sunday.

The process was initiated before Dabro became minister

According to unofficial information from HRT, the investigation has been ongoing since October last year.

Dujic rejected the allegations made on Saturday and stated that the situation was “diametrically opposed to what was presented.” When asked about the suspicion of irregularities, Dujic explained that the procedure was initiated before Dabro became minister.

“Dabro did not know that we had initiated the procedure, nor could we inform anyone about it in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” Dujic emphasised.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Josip Dabro, claimed after his resignation over a leaked video showing him firing a gun from a car that he had encountered corruption within Croatian forests during his tenure at the ministry. Dabro said he had warned Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic about the problems.

Croatian Forests rejected Dabro’s accusations

According to media reports, USKOK is investigating Croatian Forests for possible irregularities and corruption. The investigation was launched months ago following a report by the company’s management.

Dabro had also claimed that the storms that have hit Slavonia in the last two years have led to the loss or disappearance of raw materials worth 150 million euros and claimed that he had been instructed by his “boss” to keep quiet about it.

Prime Minister Plenkovic said he had instructed Dabro, as the minister responsible, to discuss the matter with the management of Croatian forests and ensure that the work was carried out legally and effectively.

Croatian Forests rejected Dabro’s allegations of criminal activity as unfounded and false, emphasising that they operate in accordance with laws and regulations and focus on responsible management of forest resources.

“Furthermore, anyone with knowledge of irregularities or illegal activities can and should report them to the relevant authorities,” Croatian Forests said.