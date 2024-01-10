DP party in favour of introducing basic military training in schools

Podijeli :

N1

DP party MP Mario Radic on Wednesday proposed introducing a form of military training in schools, similar to a former subject called Defence and Protection.

Education Minister and Defence Minister should introduce a short training in the curriculum, he told the press, adding that this can be done very quickly. “We cannot let our children be cannon fodder in the event of a war threat.”

The subject would provide children with basic training, they would learn how to disassemble a rifle and shoot, after which a 60-day mandatory military service should be introduced, Radic said.

Commenting on the election of the new state attorney general, he said the DP party would not support any of the four applicants because they represent a continuation of the policy of the State Attorney’s Office to date, which the party does not support.

Radic also commented on a recent assault on minors in Vukovar, saying the attackers were not football supporters but hooligans. “I condemn such hooliganism in the strongest terms.”