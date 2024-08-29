Dubrovnik introduces a traffic-calmed zone in the old town centre to avoid traffic jams

Podijeli :

Vesela Šegvić/N1

From 1 September, the city of Dubrovnik will introduce a traffic-calmed zone in the city centre in order to reduce traffic jams in the old town and thus reduce exhaust emissions, which have a negative impact on the monuments and listed buildings in the area.

Mayor Mato Frankovic announced the introduction of the special traffic regulation in the centre of the Adriatic on Wednesday.

The decision on the restricted traffic zone was taken by the City Council in May, in accordance with UNESCO guidelines and the corresponding plan for the management of the historic centre.

The new transport system will be tested until 1 November

The mayor told the press that Dubrovnik was the first Croatian city to adopt such a plan. He said that training sessions and workshops on the new rules for travelling through the city will be held for hotels and property owners in the city.

The city will hold a tender for taxi service in the centre and award 100 licences, although there are over 9,000 taxi drivers in the area, the mayor said.

Frankovic said the new transport system will be tested until 1 November, after which it will be upgraded.

Authorities will begin imposing fines for violations of the new rules in March 2025.