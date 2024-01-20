Dubrovnik professor sits on European Digital Media Observatory executive board

Podijeli :

Shutterstock

The Adria Digital Media Observatory (ADMO) said on Friday that their coordinator Mato Brautovic had been elected member of the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) executive board.

According to the ADMO, Dr Mato Brautovic, who is Full Professor at University of Dubrovnik, will be one of the three representatives of the existing 14 national and regional European digital media centres from 27 European countries that make up the EDMO network.

His term in the EDMO executive board lasts until June 2025.

The ADMO said that Brautovic’s work, which dealt with the research of COVID-19 disinformation, resulted in the first mapping of the disinformation ecosystem in the region and showed that disinformation did not know national borders, but spread in a similar language space.

As part of the ADMO project, he applied his research on the spread of disinformation in digital media to other topics such as the war in Ukraine and climate change.

An analysis during the research of topics concerning the war in Ukraine revealed that there was no widespread dissemination of disinformation, as in the example of the case of COVID-19, but similarities were observed in the sources and spreaders of disinformation, indicating that the same ones promote different types of incorrect information, the ADMO says.

In EDMO, Brautovic also participates in the Expert Group on Structural Indicators for the Code of Practice on Disinformation, as well as in the working groups for information research and public policy on disinformation.