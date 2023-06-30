Dubrovnik voted Best Leisure Destination for Groups by US magazine

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

Dubrovnik has been voted Best Leisure Destination for Groups by Global Traveler magazine and presented with the Leisure Lifestyle Award at a ceremony in Philadelphia, the Croatian Tourist Board (HTZ) said on Friday.

The award was accepted by Leila Kresic-Juric, director of the HTZ Office in New York, who highlighted the excellent position of Dubrovnik on the US travel market.

Dubrovnik is the best known Croatian destination among Americans. This year, 68,000 Americans visited this medieval walled city and generated nearly 200,000 overnight stays, which are increases of 50% and 40% respectively compared with 2022, Kresic-Juric said, adding that this trend is expected to continue in the rest of the year both for Dubrovnik and for Croatia.

She noted that the US is currently among the top 10 markets that have generated the most overnight stays in Croatia so far this year.

Global Traveler, which focuses on luxury travel and lifestyle, presents awards based on a survey of its readers. The survey was conducted between 6 December 2022 and 1 April 2023.