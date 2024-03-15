DZS confirms initial estimate of 4.1% inflation rate for February

Podijeli :

The Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) has published the second estimate of the Consumer Price Index.

According to the report, the inflation rate in February was 4.1 per cent compared to February 2023, while inflation rose by 0.2 per cent compared to the previous month, i.e. January 2024.

The DZS thus confirmed the first estimates of the Consumer Price Index published at the beginning of March.

This interrupted the months-long trend of declining inflation on an annualised basis, as annualised inflation was also 4.1 per cent in January 2024.