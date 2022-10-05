€5.6m set aside for aid to storm-hit Bjelovar County

Share:







Source: N1 / Božidar Lončar

The government on Wednesday earmarked 42 million kuna (€5.6 million) to Bjelovar-Bilogora County to offset the damage caused by a recent disastrous storm, which is assessed at approximately 70 million kuna (€9.3 million).

That way, 25 million kuna will be disbursed to the local towns and municipalities that suffered the biggest damage during the storm in mid-September. An additional 12 million kuna will be used to offset the damage done to business facilities and public infrastructure and five million kuna will be distributed to local farmers.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)