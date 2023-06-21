€690k project enables tele-exams of CVD patients in rural areas and islands

Podijeli :

The medical and IT equipment for telecardiology diagnosis has been set up at five locations in Zadar County, within the €690,000 project called Telecordis, it was said at the presentation of the project in Zadar on Tuesday.

The project, implemented by the Croatian Institute of Emergency Medicine (CIEM), intends to enable “modernized and accessible specialist cardiology service at the primary health care level” as well as timely diagnosis of patients who live in remote rural areas or on islands.

As part of the digitalisation of the diagnostic process, medical and IT equipment for ECG Holter monitors, NIBP Holter monitors, spirometry and 12-channel ECG services were procured and installed in 40 locations of outpatient clinics in remote and rural areas that do not have cardiology medical services, as well as in four specialist telemedicine centres that will remain diagnostic services, the CIEM says on its website.

Presenting Telecordis in Zadar, the head of the Institute of Emergency Medicine, Maja Grba-Bujevic, said that in that Dalmatian county, the necessary equipment for real-time remote diagnosis and treatment of heart disease was set up in outpatient clinics in the towns of Benkovac, Biograd na Moru, Obrovac, and Starigrad Paklenica and in Zman on the island of Dugi Otok.