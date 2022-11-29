€6m made available to Croatian businesses under Norwegian Financial Mechanism

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

More than €6 million has been made available to Croatian enterprises under the Norwegian Financial Mechanism for investment in green technologies and blue growth, and applications for funding can be submitted until 31 January 2023, the Innovation Norway Office in Zagreb said.

This is the third call by Innovation Norway for the submission of project proposals as part of the business programme Business Development and Innovation Croatia, financed by the Norwegian Financial Mechanism. The purpose of the programme, which puts emphasis on green industry and blue growth innovations, is to increase the competitiveness and support the sustainable operation of Croatian businesses, primarily small and medium-sized.

Green industry innovations are eligible for grants for the co-financing of innovative projects that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and electricity consumption and to saving other resources.

Blue growth projects eligible for co-financing are those related to innovations in the coastal area – coastal and maritime tourism, maritime and river navigation, fisheries and aquaculture, management of sea waste and rehabilitation of pollution sites, desalination, etc.

Interested business entities have until 31 January 2023 to apply for funding. The percentage of financial support will depend on the site and location of the business, type of investment, etc.

So far, a total of 17 business projects have been approved as part of the first call for applications, while an additional 20 projects have been co-financed as part of the second call for applications.

The Innovation Norway Office in Zagreb says that this programme, intended for Croatian entrepreneurs, represents a unique opportunity to cooperate with Norwegian partners through access to new know-how and modern technologies, primarily through project partnership as well as other forms of cooperation.

More information on the latest call for applications and co-financing possibilities is available at www.innovasjonnorge.no/Croatiainnovation or by sending a query to [email protected]