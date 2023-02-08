Earthquake death toll surpasses 11,000 in Turkey and Syria

Podijeli :

Source: REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has reached at least 11,104, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 8,574, with nearly 50,000 others reported injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised briefing Wednesday, during a visit to disaster areas near the epicenter of Monday’s earthquake.

In Syria, at least 2,530 people have been reported killed across the government-controlled areas and rebel-held regions, officials said.

Aid agencies and emergency workers say the death toll is likely to increase further with many people still trapped under the rubble, and freezing weather conditions hampering rescue efforts.