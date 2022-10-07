EC announces more concrete proposals for stopping energy price hikes

Share:







Source: N1

The European Commission will come out with more concrete proposals to curb gas and electricity price hikes in a few weeks' time, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after an informal EU summit in Prague.

The heads of state or government of the 27 member states today focused on the Russian war against Ukraine and how to stop the energy price hikes.

Since it was an informal summit, no decisions were made. At the end, the state leaders reaffirmed their readiness to provide additional financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

When it comes to the energy crisis, there is increasingly big support among the member states to ensure common gas procurement so as to reduce the gas price and start talking about a new model of forming the electricity price by separating it from the gas price, which currently dictates it.

Speaking at the final press conference, European Council President Charles Michel said there was increasingly big support for organsing common gas procurement.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the leaders talked about separating the gas and electricity prices, while von der Leyen said more concrete proposals would be made at the start of next year as this concerned a very complex intervention on the energy market.

She said additional financing at European level would be considered so as to help member states in the green transition to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.